CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Jim Falls man who reportedly wrote two checks totaling $4,970 from a family member’s business has been charged.
Matthew W. Demars, 28, 19834 Highway S, has been charged in Chippewa County Court with identity theft-financial gain, fraud of financial institution and misdemeanor theft. Demars is slated to appear in court today.
According to the criminal complaint: owners of Big Foundations, located in the town of Anson, reported to authorities that someone had stolen checks from the business and cashed them. The checks totaled $4,970. Authorities tracked the money back to Demars.