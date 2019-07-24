The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area climbed nearly a percentage point last month but remained just below the statewide average.
Consisting of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, the metro area had a 3.4% unemployment rate in June, according to state Department of Workforce Development figures released Wednesday. That was up from 2.6% in May and 3.2% in June 2018. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
The 0.2 percentage point increase from a year earlier tied with Janesville for the largest increase among the state’s 12 metro areas. The other two metro areas that endured increases over the year were Green Bay and La Crosse.
Statewide, unemployment rose from 2.7% in May to 3.5% in June, which was the same level as reported in June 2018.
The jobless rate in the city of Eau Claire was 3.4% in June, which was up from 2.5% in May but still gave Eau Claire the 11th lowest rate among the state’s 33 largest cities, DWD reported.
Over the last year, the unemployment rate declined or stayed the same in about half of the state’s 72 counties, including St. Croix and Pierce counties in west-central Wisconsin. The rate dropped to 3.2 and 3.3%, respectively, in those two counties.
Meanwhile, the jobless rate rose in the region’s remaining counties, which reported rates ranging from 3.2% in Clark County to 4.5% in Rusk County and 4% in Buffalo County.
The unemployment rate in Eau Claire County was 3.4%, up from 2.6% in May and 3.2% a year earlier. It was also 3.4% in Chippewa County, up from 2.7% in May and 3.2% in June 2018. In Dunn County, the jobless rate climbed from 3% in May and 3.6% in June 2018 to 3.7% last month.
Seasonally adjusted employment in the Eau Claire metro area totaled 87,800 in June, up 100 from the previous month and up 700 from a year earlier.