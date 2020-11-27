EAU CLAIRE — After several months of declines, the unemployment rate increased last month in all 12 metropolitan areas in Wisconsin as the coronavirus continued to rage across the state, according to statistics released recently by the state Department of Workforce Development.
The jobless rate hit 4.1% in October in the Eau Claire metro area, up from 3.8% in September and 2.6% in October 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Until the October bump, the rate had decreased every month since skyrocketing from 3.6% in March to 12.3% in April as many businesses closed and Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide safer-at-home order to slow the spread of the virus.
The local rate remains well below the statewide unemployment rate of 5.7% and the national rate of 6.9%. The state jobless rate was up from 5.4% a month earlier and 3.5% in October 2019.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, rose by 1,600 from 81,500 in September to 83,100 in October. Still, October employment was 5,200 lower than the same month last year.
The city of Eau Claire's jobless rate inched up from 3.9% in September to 4% in October, but still was the second lowest among Wisconsin's 34 largest cities, DWD reported. Only the Madison suburb of Fitchburg posted a lower rate, at 3.6%.
Among counties in west-central Wisconsin, Pepin and Clark counties tied for the lowest October jobless rate among Wisconsin's 72 counties at 3.1%. They were followed by Barron at 3.8%, Dunn at 3.9% and Eau Claire and Pierce at 4%.
The region's highest rate was 6.9% in Jackson County, which ranked 67th in the state.
Wisconsin lost 2,700 private-sector jobs in October and is down 176,900 for the year. The October job losses were largely driven by decreases in the leisure and hospitality industry and government sector, the state reported.