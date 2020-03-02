A Menomonie man accused of fatally shooting another man with a crossbow in December 2018 is slated to stand trial in Dunn County in July.
Richard W. Seehaver, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide — with the modifiers of domestic abuse, repeater and use of a dangerous weapon — in the death of John Likeness, 54.
Seehaver pleaded not guilty in July.
In a hearing Monday in Dunn County Court, Judge Rod Smeltzer scheduled Seehaver’s trial to begin 8:30 a.m. July 28 and last four days.
In a decision Monday, Smeltzer said Seehaver’s statements to law enforcement after Likeness’ death were not made under pressure from authorities, and denied a motion from Seehaver’s attorneys to suppress Seehaver’s statements.
Police saw Seehaver wrap his arms around Likeness’ neck in their 15th Street residence in Menomonie Dec. 30, according to a criminal complaint. They found Likeness inside with a crossbow bolt in his chest and a wound on his neck.
Seehaver told law enforcement he “put him out of his misery” and that he had smoked methamphetamine the day before the incident, according to the complaint.
Smeltzer in February 2019 ordered Seehaver to receive treatment at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison for at least six months after a state forensics unit doctor had declared Seehaver not competent.
However, Seehaver’s case is moving forward after the court heard a new competency report in May 2019.
Seehaver is in custody at the Dunn County Jail, according to jail records.
A status conference has been set for April 23 and a final pre-trial hearing for June 18.