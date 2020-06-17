As a new professor at UW-Eau Claire in 1986, the first person Robert Baca met was Ron Keezer. Baca noticed Keezer’s kindness and affable personality right away.
“You felt like you were his best friend in about two or three sentences,” Baca wrote in an email. “He immediately tells you all the good things he knows about you and gives you his undivided attention as if you're the only person in the room.”
The two men began a friendship that continued more than three decades, as they worked closely together in the university Jazz Studies program and were involved in many local music events.
Keezer died on Sunday at age 80 but left a lasting impression on those he encountered, who fondly remembered his welcoming attitude, selflessness and sense of humor.
“My hope would be that you meet someone like (Keezer) in your lifetime,” Baca wrote. “You will become a better person because of it.”
Like Baca, Quentin Volk said Keezer formed immediate connections with anyone he encountered.
“You could not meet someone who was more interested in who you were and what you did,” Volk said.
Volk is the executive director of Eau Claire Jazz Inc., a nonprofit that oversees the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, which Keezer helped start in 1967. Volk knew Keezer for several years and found him friendly and approachable.
“If you ever wanted a fun conversation, you just met up with him,” Volk said. “There was no such thing as a quick hello.”
Volk once visited Keezer’s house to pick up a book and ended up staying for three hours. Keezer showed Volk photos, records and regaled him with stories of his days as a UW-Eau Claire professor, which lasted from 1969 to 2001.
Keezer was one of the founding members of the first UW-Eau Claire jazz band and played a crucial role in turning the university’s Jazz Studies program into one of the nation’s best.
Volk said Keezer genuinely cared about people, and that made him a great teacher.
“He found out who you were as a person, and then he worked with that,” Volk said. “He helped you find your own potential.”
In addition to his instructional ability, Baca called Keezer, along with his son Geoffrey, one of the most talented musicians he ever heard.
Geoffrey Keezer, a Grammy-nominated jazz artist, said a career in music was “etched into my DNA” because of his upbringing. He began playing piano professionally in his father’s band at age 14 and never looked back.
Geoffrey’s mother, Mary Keezer, was a professional musician, music teacher and one of the founders of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra. She began teaching her son piano at age 4. She died on March 31 of this year after more than 54 years of marriage to Ron.
Kimera Way, UW-Eau Claire Foundation president, met Keezer in 2001 but started working more directly with him in 2011 to help bring a collection of jazz charts and recordings to the university.
“He was just such a champion for jazz,” Way said. “We’ve lost one of our retired faculty member bright lights, as well as a real cornerstone of the UW-Eau Claire jazz program.”
Way will remember Keezer’s lively personality and indefatigable passion for music. Sporting a broad brim hat, he often sauntered into Way’s office with a new idea, and she inevitably agreed to work on whatever he proposed.
“He was so positive and in such a charming way that you could never say no to him,” Way said.
No matter how difficult the task, Keezer could seemingly accomplish anything to which he devoted his energy.
“When he set his mind to getting something done, you might as well just tell him in the beginning, ‘We’ll get it done, Ron,’ because you know he won’t give up,” Way said.
Geoffrey Keezer agreed.
“Dad embodied many of his generation's qualities and values — showing up early for work, dressing sharp, being prepared and organized,” he wrote in an email. “Dad brought his infectious enthusiasm and sense of humor to every job. He took the music and the work seriously but didn't take himself too seriously.”
Baca said Keezer excelled at turning thoughts into action.
“Every idea we came up with, he made sure we followed through until it came to fruition,” Baca wrote. “He was like a badger for things he believed in.”
Keezer was also involved with the Shell Lake Arts Center, which is located about 80 miles north of Eau Claire and the site of an annual jazz camp.
Volk recalled seeing Keezer enter the SLAC and sensing the admiration attendees had for him.
“He’d walk in the room, and you could feel the love and respect for Ron from people of all ages,” Volk said. “He was the father of the Eau Claire jazz culture. He started it.”
Baca agreed, saying Keezer was instrumental to the local scene.
“He was our glue that held all of us together,” Baca wrote. “Everybody knew him and loved him and therefore could work together as long as he was on board.”
Way said Keezer excelled at bringing people from disparate backgrounds together.
“His gift is that he was a connector,” Way said. “It’s up to the rest of us to keep things moving in honor of Ron.”
The professional accomplishments were numerous, but Volk said Keezer was most interested in people.
“He was a human before anything else,” Volk said. “He just wanted to learn who you were and what your story was. That was his whole thing: ‘What’s your story? Tell me about it.’ It was incredible.”
Keezer’s story, one of musical passion, altruism and adoration from others, came to an end Sunday, but the people he met will remember the impact he had on them and ensure his legacy continues.