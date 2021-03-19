EAU CLAIRE – Rep. Ron Kind told the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce change is needed in the leadership of both political parties in the U.S. House.
“Things are just so toxic and, I mean, I can’t even count on one hand the number of moments when Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and Rep. [Kevin] McCarthy, the ranking member on the Republican side, actually got together to talk to each other,” he said. “And that, that’s not helping. Our leadership can’t even get in the same room together.”
Kind noted that Pelosi has agreed to a leadership transition on the Democratic side and that she is in what she has agreed will be her last term leading the party’s House contingent. “I think it’s going to be helpful, quite frankly,” he said.
Kind’s comments came Friday during a morning Eggs & Issues session with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. He spoke and answered questions for about a half hour before the House went into session.
Kind sees some potential for bipartisan action. Infrastructure is one area in which he believes Democrats and Republicans should be able to find common ground.
There is a consensus across parties that infrastructure improvement is needed, Kind said. But the details on how that work proceeds are the hard part. There is also broad agreement on the need to strengthen rural access to high speed internet.
Broadband access has come under the microscope nationally as many schools shifted to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regions in which internet service was less reliable and at lower speeds than better-connected areas were at a clear disadvantage. The divide was largely urban/rural, irrespective of which party controlled the states’ governments.
That common need allows the potential for compromise.
The pandemic also significantly boosted the popularity of telemedicine, where people have virtual appointments with doctors. The practice lowers risk of spreading COVID, but depends on strong online connections.
“The virus has highlighted the digital divide. We can’t afford as a nation, to be competitive globally, [to] leave any inch behind when it comes to access to high speed internet connections,” Kind said. He called the internet “literally the lifeline to our rural communities.”
Ron Eidshaug, vice president and chief of staff for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s congressional and public affairs division, urged members to press lawmakers to pursue constructive paths. He compared the pressure needed to efforts to reinforce positive behavior.
Eidshaug emphasized that the extreme wings of the parties don’t represent the majority of Americans.
“The hardcore progressive side of the party, the hardcore conservatives on the far right, make an awful lot of noise. Their supporters make an awful lot of noise,” he said. “We need to create in the business community a similar kind of thing for common sense solutions to the issues that are out there.”