A bill designed to help rural Veterans Administration facilities recruit young medical providers is expected to be introduced this year by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
Kind discussed his Veterans Access to Care Act Tuesday in Eau Claire after meeting with members of his veterans advisory committee.
“I’m very sensitive to getting the best health care providers to serve people in rural areas,” Kind said.
“The VA is in competition for these people with other health care providers,” he said.
Kind said his bill would allow VA facilities and state veterans homes to compete for fellows from the National Health Service Corps, which supports qualified health care providers dedicated to working in areas of the U.S. with limited access to care.
The National Health Service Corps exchanges scholarships and loan forgiveness to health professional students who pledge to practice in designated high-need facilities for at least two years.
Kind said his bill has bipartisan support and hopes to advance it through the House later this year.