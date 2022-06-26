EAU CLAIRE — The Leader-Telegram 19 awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s awards banquet on Friday, including six first place awards and recognition for general excellence.
The L-T moved up a class this year, competing against the largest daily papers in Wisconsin. Judges praised the paper’s strong focus on local content saying, “Great job getting so much local news in the paper each issue. Your reporters are busting their buns and I’m betting the readers are appreciative.”
Editor Matt Milner said the judge is absolutely right.
“Our reporters work extremely hard every single day to bring our readers local stories that matter, and we’re fortunate to have the kind of dedication they display,” he said. “Even in a year that saw transitions in the newsroom and the departure of some longtime fixtures in our newsroom, the commitment remains the same.”
The stories receiving awards ran from continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Olympics in Tokyo. Sports Editor Spencer Flaten took first place for his article on Kenny Bednarek’s silver medal-winning race.
Continuing coverage of long-running issues in the community stood out. Stories on the ongoing negotiations between area residents and the Seven Mile Landfill’s owners took first place in the WNA’s environmental reporting contest. So did stories about the Eau Claire County government in the local government category. The judge in the latter praised the “number of sources used and some excellent inclusion of quotes to emphasize facts.”
Dan Reiland, the Leader-Telegram’s photographer, took first place for a stunning photo of trees coated in frost surrounding a red barn, which the judge compared to “a holiday card.” Reiland also took second place for the top feature photo.
The awards were the second major honor announced for Reiland in June. Earlier in the month he was featured as one of only 12 “Shooting Stars” nationally in Editor & Publisher magazine.”
Sawdust stories from Nick Butler took the prize for the top local column in Wisconsin’s large daily papers.
Additional awards honored page design, profile features, localization of national stories and ongoing COVID coverage, among other categories.
The L-T’s advertising department even got in on the act, placing first for best special section advertising for the “Wisconsin Made” section. The judge praised the section’s concept and ambition.
“I mean, ‘Wisconsin Made??’ It sounds like a huge challenge, but your ad department pulled it off. Lots of well-designed, well-thought out ads to attract readers attention. Couple that with the great stories, photos and page design and you have a first-class project.”
The WNA awards are normally announced early in the year, but the convention and the later awards banquet were delayed in 2022 due to the January COVID spike.