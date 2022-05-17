MILWAUKEE — The Leader-Telegram’s special projects reporter, Eric Lindquist, has earned a gold award in the 92nd annual Milwaukee Press Club Awards for Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism competition.
Lindquist took first place in the category for best short soft feature story for his article about Eau Claire bow hunter Dalton Roach being bitten by a bear that climbed up the tree in a Trempealeau County woods where Roach was perched in a tree stand. Roach suffered only minor injuries and relayed the frightening incident last October with a sense of humor.
Madeline Fuerstenberg, the Leader-Telegram's education and health reporter, claimed two prizes in the contest for work before she joined the newspaper's staff in October.
Fuerstenberg was part of a three-person team for Wisconsin Watch that earned a gold award for a public service story about the slow pace of lead water pipe replacement in Milwaukee and statewide. She also was part of a four-person team for Wisconsin Watch and Wisconsin Public Radio that won third place in the best investigative story or series category for a series looking at the unusual sentencing practices of Outagamie County Judge Vincent Biskupic.
The contest for work in 2021 involves open competition for Wisconsin media outlets of all circulation levels.
Winners were announced at the club’s Gridiron Awards event on May 6 in Milwaukee. This year’s contest garnered more than 800 entries from throughout Wisconsin in professional and collegiate categories. It was judged by professional journalists from across the country.