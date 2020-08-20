LA CROSSE ̶ Ever wonder what’s inside a radar?
Wisconsin residents got a rare chance to peek inside the radome at the National Weather Service radar in La Crosse this week. The radar station is going through a maintenance cycle designed to prolong the radar’s life.
On Thursday, crews removed the dome from the La Crosse radar for the first time since it was installed during the winter of 1995-96. A large crane first removed the dome, then carefully removed the unit inside.
The radar’s pedestal is described by the NWS as “one of the most critical components of the radar.” It allows the radar to rotate and adjust positioning. When the La Crosse radar went online in 1996, it had a design lifespan of 25 years.
The step in La Crosse is part of a program in which the NWS is upgrading the pedestals and doing extensive maintenance on its network of radars. Work on each site means it is offline for about two weeks. But Eau Claire is also covered by the radar in the Twin Cities and, since it’s about the same distance, there’s little significant drop in the quality of the coverage.
The NWS said the work should keep the radar functioning for another 20 years, perhaps more. The focus on the pedestals is the third of a four-phase program for radars. The final part focuses on equipment shelter refurbishing, and should be finished in 2023.