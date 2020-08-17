EAU CLAIRE ̶ The closest National Weather Service radar to Eau Claire is offline for the next couple weeks for maintenance.
Todd Shea, a warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS, said the maintenance is focused on prolonging the radar network’s life. The dome’s removal on Thursday will be the first time it has been taken off since it was installed during the winter of 1995-96.
Removal of the dome is no simple task. It requires a large crane and a lot of coordination. Thursday is the planned day for removal but, like most things involving the NWS, it depends on the weather.
The radar at La Crosse is slightly closer to Eau Claire than the one in Minneapolis, and when it comes to radar proximity matters. Radar is line-of-sight only. The earth’s curve blocks it. So the farther away you are from a radar location, the higher that radar’s lowest view of storms is.
There are other factors that can affect a beam’s height. Sometimes weather conditions can bend it higher or lower than normal. But distance is always an issue.
Why is beam height important? Different things happen in storms at different heights. A close radar can spot weather developing closer to the ground, and that’s important for events like severe weather.
In this case, Shea said people probably won’t notice a difference. The La Crosse radar is about 70 miles away from Eau Claire. The one east of Minneapolis-St. Paul is just a couple miles further. The difference in beam height is negligible. Both cover Eau Claire at a height of around 4,500 feet.