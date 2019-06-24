A Ladysmith man already accused of sexually assaulting a young girl is now charged with assaulting a 14-year-old girl at an Eau Claire residence.
The man claimed the girl owed him, police said.
Jason J.D. Weber, 19, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and bail jumping.
A $5,000 cash bail was set for Weber, who returns to court Tuesday, July 2, for a preliminary hearing.
As conditions of bail, Weber cannot have contact with the girl, her family or her residence. He also cannot have contact with other children.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was called to an Eau Claire middle school April 25 to investigate a sexual assault case involving a 14-year-old girl.
The girl said Weber lives at her residence and has been coming into her room in the middle of the night and has various forms of sexual contact with her.
The previous night, the girl said, Weber came into her room and had sexual contact with her after telling her she owed him for things he had done for her.
The girl said she tried kicking Weber away but it didn’t faze him.
A second incident involved sexual intercourse. The girl said she felt sad, scared and alone during the encounter.
Additional sexual contact occurred on other occasions, the girl said.
The girl told police she had informed her boyfriend about these incidents.
A police officer spoke to the boyfriend, who corroborated the girl’s versions of the events.
The boyfriend said every time Weber does something for the girl, he tells her that she “owes him.”
Every time Weber lets the girl smoke his e-cigarette, the boyfriend said, he tells her she owes him.
Weber is free on signature bonds from three ongoing criminal cases in Eau Claire County. In those cases, he is charged with felony counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16 and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct involving a firearm.
In the sexual assault case, Weber is accused of having sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl in February 2017 at an Eau Claire residence.
Weber has pleaded not guilty, and a two-day jury trial has been scheduled in October.
If convicted of the latest felony charges, Weber could be sentenced to up to 28 years in prison.