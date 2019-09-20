CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man has been arrested for his seventh drunk-driving offense.
William L. Lane, 52, 11674 40th Ave., appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of OWI-7th offense, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Judge Steve Gibbs released Lane on a signature bond with a requirement that Lane take daily preliminary breath tests. Lane returns to court Oct. 29.
No police report of the incident was immediately available Friday.