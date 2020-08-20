CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man has been charged with his ninth drunken-driving offense, which occurred about a year after completing a four-year prison sentence for his eighth drunken-driving conviction.
Darin A. Peterson, 55, 2487 S. Joles Parkway, was charged in Chippewa County Court. He was released on a signature bond and will return to court Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer stopped the vehicle on July 4 on 120th Street, near 33rd Avenue, after the officer ran the license plate and saw that the female owner of the car had a suspended license. The officer wasn't aware until he approached the car that a man was driving it.
Peterson, the driver, told the officer that he was on his way to pick up the woman who owns the car. During their conversation, the officer observed signs of intoxication. Peterson failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test showed a 0.138 blood alcohol level.
Online court records show Peterson was convicted of his eighth drunken driving offense in Eau Claire County Court in 2015 and was given a four-year prison sentence along with three years of extended supervision.