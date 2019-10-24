CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man accused of driving while at three times the legal blood-alcohol limit has been charged with his seventh drunk-driving offense.
William L. Lane, 52, 11674 40th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-seventh offense, operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He returns to court Nov. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer was informed of a vehicle weaving on the road at 7 p.m. Sept. 18. The officer located Lane, who failed several field sobriety tests. Lane was arrested and a blood draw was taken, which showed he had a .279 blood alcohol level.