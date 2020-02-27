CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man has been charged with his sixth drunken-driving offense after an officer saw him driving erratically in Bloomer.
Daniel L. Sloan, 56, 1931 Highway OO, was charged Thursday in Chippewa County Court with sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. He will return to court March 3.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer was on patrol in downtown Bloomer on Jan. 18 and observed Sloan’s car heading in an erratic pattern, including crossing left of the centerline.
The officer pulled over Sloan, who failed a field sobriety test, and he refused a preliminary breath test. He also refused to submit to a blood draw, so the officer had to obtain a search warrant to obtain one.
Online court records show Sloan was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense in Eau Claire County in 2013.