EAU CLAIRE — Negotiations on an agreement between the Seven Mile Creek Landfill and neighboring property owners will continue Wednesday.
The landfill siting committee will meet at City Hall Wednesday morning and could hold multiple closed sessions, according to the committee’s agenda. The first such session is specified as a planning session to establish negotiating strategies.
Wisconsin law allows governmental bodies to close to the public when discussing competitive or bargaining strategies that could be affected by open discussion. The negotiations themselves will take place in open session “Immediately following the conclusion of the Closed Session,” according to the agenda.
The negotiations center on compensation for property owners who will be affected by the proposed expansion of the landfill. The site opened in 1978, and by 2019 it had expanded to in a bit more than 1,100 tons of waste per day.
GFL Environmental, a private Canadian company, purchased the landfill in the fall of 2020. Plans prior to the sale called for its closure, but GFL has sought to expand both operational years and the size of the landfill.
Expansion depends on having a negotiated siting agreement, and those negotiations have been contentious. Landowners have sought property value guarantees, along with further compensation for the additional traffic and other inconveniences.
Delays from the COVID pandemic slowed negotiations, and some landowners have said GFL refuses to offer compensation that mirrors what it does for other landfill sites. In April, the company’s proposal was derided as moving negotiations backward.
Depending on how things go Wednesday, the committee is leaving the door open for a second closed session to discuss the proposals made during negotiations. It could also consider a resolution to recommend adoption of a new siting agreement.
The negotiations will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Eau Claire City Hall.