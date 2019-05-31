A Chippewa Falls man will spend four years in prison for dealing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Eau Claire area.
Darrick O. Edwards, 48, 2874 116th St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping.
Judge Emily Long ordered Edwards to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Edwards was fined $2,252.
As conditions of supervision, Edwards cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential police informant was contacted May 8, 2018, by Edwards, who said he had meth for sale.
A controlled buy was set up by authorities and the informant bought meth from Edwards.
A second controlled buy involving Edwards and meth was set up at a residence on Eau Claire’s north side on May 11, 2018.
Police interviewed Edwards on June 13 in the Eau Claire County Jail, where he was on a probation hold.
Edwards initially denied selling drugs. He instead described himself as a middle man.
After he was informed that two sales of meth were made in May 2018 by him to a police informant, Edwards said he was selling at least a couple of ounces of meth in any given week.
Edwards admitted that he was selling meth to about 10 people a week and said he primarily sells only larger amounts.
Edwards eventually admitted he was selling significantly more than a couple ounces per week.
Edwards said he was moving up to a quarter- or half-pound of meth per week.
Edwards said he was working with other individuals to traffic these large quantities of meth, and was obtaining the drug from Minnesota or Hudson.
Edwards was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and cocaine delivery in June 2017 and May 2008, respectively, in Eau Claire County.