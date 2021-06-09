COLFAX — The last Civil War veteran from Dunn County will be honored with a special ceremony and grave marker this weekend.
The event is part of a national project by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to locate and appropriately mark the final resting place of the last Civil War soldier buried in each county/parish and in each state of the country.
Ebert S. Sorkness of Colfax has been identified as the oldest and last Civil War veteran to die in Dunn County, according to information compiled by Susan Hill of the Dunn County Genealogical Society. Sorkness was born in Norway in 1839, came to America in 1854 and joined the Union Army in 1864. He served with Company A 12th Unit Wisconsin VI.
After the war, Sorkness settled in northern Dunn County, where he raised his family and farmed for many years on land along the Red Cedar River that he was awarded for his service in the Civil War. He retired in Colfax.
Sorkness, who died in February 1940 at age 101, is buried at Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery in Running Valley.
Representatives of SUVCW's Department of Wisconsin will conduct the ceremony in Sorkness' honor at 2 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery, located 3.5 miles north of Colfax on Highway A.
The public is invited to the event, which will include the installation of a special flag standard designating his status as the last Civil War veteran, full military honors, a rifle salute and the playing of "Taps," said John Decker, commander of the group's Wisconsin division. It is a form of ceremony to dedicate grave markers of veterans developed by the Grand Army of the Republic in 1917.
A similar ceremony also will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in Taylor County, where Albert Bundick will be honored at the Mount Olive Cemetery near Westboro.
After Saturday, the Wisconsin division of SUVCW will have recognized the last Civil War veteran in 60 of the state's 72 counties, Decker said.