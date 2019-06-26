Regional Republicans called the state budget bill approved Tuesday night by the Assembly and Wednesday afternoon by the Senate “solid” and “conservative,” while the area’s lone Democratic assemblywoman labeled it a “missed opportunity.”
The Republicans, in a series of news releases, promoted that the 2019-21 Wisconsin budget that emerged from the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee invested in several important state priorities while avoiding a tax increase or expanding Medicaid.
“I think this is a solid budget for the people of Wisconsin,” said Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer. “We invested in our priorities and delivered results while being responsible stewards of taxpayers’ money.”
However, Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, countered that the measure passed 60-39 on a nearly party-line vote by the GOP-controlled Assembly missed multiple opportunities to meet the needs of state residents, as compared with the budget proposal from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
“Governor Evers’ budget proposal made the investments we need and reflected the values of most Wisconsinites,” Emerson said. “The Republican budget, by contrast, falls far short of the mark.”
The $81 billion spending plan now heads to Evers for his consideration. He has the option of signing it, vetoing it or using his line-item veto authority to reject individual portions.
While the governor and Democrats consistently have referred to Evers’ proposal as “the people’s budget” because they say it reflects the will of Wisconsinites as expressed in listening sessions and at the ballot box last fall when Evers defeated former GOP Gov. Scott Walker, Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, called the GOP version “a budget that delivers for the people of Wisconsin” and “a common-sense budget ... that provides common ground for all sides.”
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, added, “I’m proud to vote for the Wisconsin budget as it reflects the priorities of my voters back home.”
“Between knocking on doors in the fall and listening to constituents this spring, taxes kept coming up,” James said. “People want us to address issues without going on a spending spree and living within our means.”
Likewise, Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, said, “This is a budget that delivers for not just part, but all of Wisconsin.”
The budget bill gives schools a $500 million spending boost over the next two years, which is a fraction of the $1.4 billion proposed by Evers, and cuts the governor’s proposed $2.5 billion for building projects down to $1.9 billion.
The GOP also rejected a gas tax increase proposed by Evers and instead raised car title and registration fees to help pay for $484 million for roads, less than the $624 million the governor had requested.
Emerson said the Republicans were playing semantics by relying on fees instead of a gas tax to fix roads.
“They couldn’t bring themselves to actually raise a tax, but instead raised fees, so they could use the political cover that they didn’t raise taxes,” Emerson said. “But a fee collected by the government is a tax.”
Among the biggest shortcomings, Emerson said, is the budget failing to expand Medicaid, which Democrats have said would provide health care coverage for 82,000 more Wisconsin residents, save taxpayers $324 million in this budget and leverage $1.6 billion in federal funding.
Area Republicans, by contrast, expressed pride in passing a budget that provides some additional money for health care needs without expanding Medicaid.
The GOP budget increases health care funding by $588 million, including $30 million more for nursing homes, $37 million for personal care workers and a $77 million increase for the Wisconsin Shares program that provides child care money to working parents.
“The legislative budget also invests in helping provide access to affordable healthcare without expanding welfare,” Petryk said. “We invested in our senior citizens with more aid for nursing homes and caregivers and provided more resources to hospitals that have a higher share of Medicaid patients.”
The budget includes $109 million for the first phase of the new UW-Eau Claire science and health sciences building — something that has been a priority for Chippewa Valley Democratic and Republican legislators.
Despite that key measure, Emerson said she voted against the budget because of other aspects she couldn’t support and her confidence that the UW-Eau Claire building has widespread bipartisan support and would remain in any potential future compromise budget. The project is so important for the Chippewa Valley, Emerson said, that she would have changed her vote if she thought the campus project was at risk.
Emerson said she has no idea yet what approach Evers will take with the budget bill but expressed frustration that GOP Assembly leaders inserted several last-minute wording changes, including a 35-page amendment that arrived less than an hour before the floor session began, in an attempt to make it more line-item-veto-proof.