The Leader-Telegram will cease publication of the Saturday and Sunday print editions beginning the week of Aug. 10.
The change is necessary to preserve the long-term health of our community newspaper. There is not a reduction in force associated with this change, but it will eliminate weekend production hours on Friday and Saturday nights.
While our readership has remained steady, advertising revenue from national and local accounts dropped significantly during the pandemic. When we return to some kind of normal, we anticipate 80% to 90% of the advertising revenue will return. Large and small accounts have reduced their advertising spending, and some have filed for bankruptcy or closed their doors. In an effort to help local advertisers, we have provided low-cost advertising programs along with added value digital options, and we’ll continue these programs through the end of 2020.
The Friday paper will become the weekend edition beginning Aug. 15. Most of the Sunday content will be featured in Friday’s edition.
You’ll see more pages and local content in the Monday through Thursday Leader-Telegram editions, and Friday’s Leader-Telegram will be similar to a Sunday.
We’ll continue to produce the e-edition Monday through Friday and continue to deliver around-the-clock coverage of news and sports, including weekends, via www.leadertelegram.com. We are also planning to launch a variety of emailed newsletters at the time of this change.
In the past we have not published on holidays; that will change as well. If a holiday falls on a weekday, you’ll receive a Leader-Telegram.
The home delivered subscription price will not change and the newsstand price will be $1.50 Monday through Thursday; Friday will be $2.50.
Although this is a necessary change, it is a big one that affects your routine and we apologize for that. We feel confident that the work we put into the Monday through Friday editions of the Leader-Telegram will continue to provide you news that is worth holding onto in print, online and in your email box.
Thank you for your continued support and for reading the Leader-Telegram.
Rickman is publisher of the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.