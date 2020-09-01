MADISON — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature took no action in a special session called by the state’s Democratic governor to pass a package of bills on policing policies.
The brief session Monday came just over a week after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back. Republicans started the session and recessed in both the Senate and Assembly in less than 30 seconds. That satisfied requirements of the law that they meet, even though almost no lawmakers were present.
It’s a tactic Republicans used in November when Gov. Tony Evers tried to force them to take action on gun control bills.
Evers ordered the session last week after the police shooting of Blake to take up legislation he introduced in June that would ban no-knock warrants, mandate training on de-escalation techniques and create statewide standards on police use of force.
"The people of Wisconsin don't want another task force or more delays — they want action and results, and they want it today, not tomorrow or some day months down the road," Evers said in a statement. "It's disappointing that there's no sense of urgency from Republicans, and it's a letdown to all the people who are asking us to lead. We have been talking about these bills for months, and Republicans have had plenty of time to consider them on the merits."
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, also released statements decrying the lack of action by Republicans, with Smith saying, "The people of Wisconsin should be outraged at the lack of responsibility these so-called leaders have in representing our state" and Emerson stating, “Once again, Republican legislators have refused to take action or even show up to debate on justice reform and police accountability."
"Perhaps Republicans refuse to do their jobs because they arrogantly believe that their undemocratic, gerrymandered legislative maps will protect them from all accountability. Perhaps they simply don’t see a problem with inappropriate use of force and other dangerous police practices that disproportionately affect Black Wisconsinites," Emerson said. "Whatever the reason for Republican obstruction, their continued inaction is outrageous and unacceptable."
Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, addressing reporters in front of a darkened Assembly chamber filled with scaffolding for renovations, said meeting in a spur-of-the-moment special session to debate a package of major legislation is "just not how it works." He said the bills should go through the normal legislative process, which would involve months of review by lawmakers and committees before possibly going to the floor.
He said a new task force created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to examine public safety and police policies and standards will instead review the legislation over the coming months and potentially develop other ideas to address police accountability.