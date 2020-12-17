CHIPPEWA FALLS — With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a surge in demand for food, officials at Agnes' Table and Legacy Community Center in Chippewa Falls are thankful for a generous helping of free meals they received this week.
Molson Coors Beverage Co., the parent company of Leinenkugel Brewing Co., announced the donation of 48,000 meals to Agnes' Table/Legacy Community Center as part of a hunger prevention program.
The Molson Coors community giving program will support food pantries facing increased demand due to the pandemic in 10 brewery-based markets. In all the company will donate nearly 3 million meals.
"This is just so important and so helpful because with the pandemic the meals and groceries we’re giving out have skyrocketed," said Dave Gordon, board president of Agnes' Table, which provides free meals to residents in need, and Legacy Community Center, a food pantry.
Gordon said the $25,000 grant was a pleasant surprise at this time of uncertainty, as it represents about 15% of the organization's annual budget.
"We're seeing a lot of people we've never seen before," Gordon said. "The need is there. There's no question about that."
Agnes' Table moved from Trinity United Methodist Church, where the meal program had operated since 2004, to Legacy Community Center in 2019. The program, which used to serve 100 to 150 meals per night, is up to 200 to 220. It offers to-go suppers during the pandemic on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and lunches on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
"As the number of people impacted by COVID-19 continues to grow, food insecurity has become a community crisis and food banks are seeing unprecedented demand," Leinenkugel Brewing President Dick Leinenkugel said in a news release. "We’re committed to meeting the needs in the communities where we work and live."
Molson Coors has been seeking to make an impact by helping those affected by the pandemic by donating meals and canned water, producing hand sanitizer, and providing relief funds supporting those in the bar and restaurant industry.
“This program is a direct reflection of our commitment to improve our neighborhoods and invest in initiatives that build resilient communities,” Leinenkugel said. “The work being done on a local level is especially important, and we’ll continue to find more ways to give back and make a positive impact.”
Molson Coors announced the donation with a gift-wrapped billboard on U.S. 53 just north of Melby Street.