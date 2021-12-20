When it came to physical endurance, few people could match the energy of Kurt “Charlie” Steil.
For about 25 years beginning in the 1980s, be it the American Birkebeiner ski marathon, grueling Grand Canyon Rim to Rim event, dizzying Pikes Peak Marathon, ultramarathons of 50 miles and triathlons, he was undeterred by distance, cold, heat or elevation change, crossing finish line after finish line.
And he usually did it better than most. In 1988, Steil took 19th in the international Birkebeiner, still the best finish ever by an Eau Claire-area skier, winning the citizen, or nonprofessional award, and earning a trip to the Norwegian Birkebeiner. He skied in a World Cup event the same year in Minnesota and was the Leader-Telegram’s Male Athlete of the Year.
At Pikes Peak, running up the 14,115-foot mountain and back down, he once was the top “flatlander,” or runner from a nonmountainous state.
Steil, 66, an exercise physiologist and former supervisor at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, passed away Dec. 2 from Alzheimer’s Disease at his home south of Eau Claire surrounded bv family. His funeral was Dec. 17 at Peace Lutheran Church.
“He went very peacefully, pretty much in his sleep. It was a nice way to go for him,” said Julie Steil, his wife.
Charlie had been battling rare early onset of the disease for 11 years after being diagnosed with memory loss in 2012. It became his final marathon, and he approached it the same way — with great energy and grace.
“Not much got my dad down,” said Matt Steil, his son. “When he got the diagnosis, anyone would probably get angry, but he never did. He always looked at the positive. That’s just how he lived his life.”
In a 2015 interview, Charlie talked openly about his diagnosis and seemed to take it in stride. “The old gray mare ain’t what she used to be. But by and large life is good. People have a lot more problems than I do,” he said.
This past year, he still recognized close family and friends and attended the weddings of his daughter, Carie, and Matt.
With the support of family, he also remained active, biking regularly with his brother Steve. Then, in July, Charlie lost his balance at home and suffered a broken leg. After surgery and rehabilitation, he was able to walk again but began to decline much more rapidly, Julie said.
Charlie, who took part in several Alzheimer’s medical studies and helped raise money for disease research, is recalled as an equally impressive person and athlete.
“He was a very thoughtful, nice person and would do anything he could for somebody — and a very happy person,” Julie said.
Matt knows that his dad made a difference in the lives of others.
“All the stories we’ve heard about people’s lives he touched have made it easier to bear the pain. As a worker and as an athlete, he always helped people. He was such a great father and always supportive of us in anything we did,” Matt said.
Matt remembers going on moonlight skis with his dad and sister as a youth around the Fairfax Park trails in Eau Claire or watching him run for an hour or more up and down the steep hill behind the former Pier One store near Oakwood Mall. There were frequent family camping and hiking trips and many trips to Charlie’s long races to cheer him on.
At Mayo in Eau Claire, Charlie was supervisor of cardio-pulmonary services, rehabilitation and diagnostics. After 26 years, he retired in 2012 when his memory issues surfaced. He was diagnosed first with amnestic mild cognitive impairment, and in 2016 he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Barb Bohlig, a cardiac rehab nurse, worked with Charlie for all of those 26 years helping provide medically supervised exercise programs for patients recovering from a cardiac event.
“Patients loved him,” Barb said. “He was good at making people feel like they were making progress and were going to be OK. If they had a chance to visit with him, it made their day.”
She recalls him once going to a patient’s house to help them set up a treadmill, but that sort of kindness was typical of his approach to work and life, she said.
“He was very approachable, kind and generous with his time, just a good soul. He also was a humble person despite all of his accomplishments, very smart and hard-working, everything you’d want in a co-worker and supervisor. He was missed when he had to leave.”
Born in 1955 in Iron Mountain, Mich., Charlie lived most of his life in Eau Claire. His family moved to the city in the early 1960s when his father became pastor of the former Epiphany Lutheran Church on Bellinger Street.
A 1973 Eau Claire Memorial High School graduate, he earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire and a master’s in exercise physiology from the University of Northern Iowa. He wound up working just across the street from the church and former Epiphany school, which he attended and now is part of the Mayo campus.
His work and his passion for exercise were intertwined.
“He was a phenomenal athlete,” said Jack Pladziewicz, a former UW-Eau Claire professor and a longtime training partner. “He competed at a very, very high level. He was just a special person and a model for you to live your life.”
Pladziewicz recalled once skiing 50 repeats on a hill with Charlie south of Eau Claire, with Charlie good-naturedly encouraging Jack to keep going long after their original goal of 30 had been passed.
Charlie completed the 31-mile Birkie through the hills of Sawyer and Bayfield counties in 2015 and 2016, although not at the pace he used to go. He attended the 2019 Birkie as a spectator and to watch his children finish. In all, he did about 25 Birkies.
About two years ago he biked a segment at a time from Canada to Iowa, mostly on trails, with his brother Mark. They had hoped to make it to Mexico but enjoyed the challenge and time together just the same.
“He never said, ‘Why me?’” Mark said of Charlie’s outlook. “He said, ‘Look at all I’ve been given, a wonderful family, career and life.’”