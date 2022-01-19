EAU CLAIRE — Improved 5G cellphone service that raised recent safety concerns about interfering with airplane equipment is not currently an issue at Eau Claire’s regional airport.
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Manager Charity Zich said there have been no notices sent by the Federal Aviation Administration warning about 5G issues affecting the local airport.
The Leader-Telegram sought comment from media representatives from the two telecommunications companies involved in the spat with the aviation industry and federal officials. When asked whether 5G equipment is near the Eau Claire airport, an AT&T spokesperson didn't answer directly but referenced a website with a coverage map and included a statement on 5G service. Verizon did not reply to the newspaper's query.
According to coverage maps from AT&T and Verizon, the Eau Claire area isn’t yet served by their 5G networks and customers still rely on the prior generation of technology, 4G.
The nearest 5G coverage from AT&T is around Menomonie. Verizon’s 5G service area is even farther west in St. Croix County.
The two communications companies agreed on Tuesday to delay turning on new equipment for their 5G networks around major U.S. airports due to concerns their signals would interfere with radar altimeters — devices that measure an aircraft’s distance from the ground — in some airplanes.
In recent days the FAA has been testing different altimeters to see which ones could suffer from that interference due to telecommunications equipment that uses the C-band of radio frequencies. As of Thursday the FAA had cleared an estimated 78% of the U.S. commercial fleet, according to the agency’s website.
There are 50 major U.S. airports where AT&T and Verizon agreed to reduce the power of their new 5G equipment for six months. The FAA’s list of airports with 5G buffer zones includes Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago Midway and Chicago O’Hare international airports.
But the telecommunications companies are otherwise pushing ahead with their new, faster 5G service.
“We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers,” AT&T said in a statement.
On Wednesday, AT&T pushed ahead with starting C-band service in eight metro areas in the U.S. Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando and South Florida.
In its statement, AT&T also bemoaned the FAA and aviation industry for not preparing since the wireless companies signed a deal with the government in 2020 to buy C-band radio frequencies for their 5G networks.
The FAA stated it has been working on the issue for years with the aviation industry, telecommunications companies and regulators to weigh safety concerns of 5G interference.
“Recent dialogue has helped to establish information sharing between aviation and telecommunications sectors and newly agreed measures to reduce the risk of disruption, but these issues are ongoing and will not be resolved overnight,” the FAA wrote on its website.