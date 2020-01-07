MADISON — Two Chippewa Valley lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday advocating for a constitutional amendment requiring nonpartisan redistricting in Wisconsin.
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and Reps. Diane Hesselbein, D–Middleton, and Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, introduced the bill that would encompass redistricting legislation introduced in May in the form of a constitutional amendment.
Under that proposal, which has not received a public hearing, the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau would draw legislative district maps, overseen by a five-member advisory commission appointed by party leaders. The commission would be required to hold public hearings on the maps, which would need the approval of the Legislature.
The constitutional amendment would require adoption by two successive legislatures as well as ratification by the people of Wisconsin through a statewide referendum before it could take effect.
Both Smith and Emerson issued statements Tuesday noting that the impact of Republicans’ influence in drawing maps was clear in the 2018 election, when Assembly Democratic candidates received 200,000 more votes than Republicans but won only 36 of 99 seats.
“When I served in the State Assembly, I saw partisan gerrymandering at its worst,” Smith said. “Ten years later, the unjust decisions made by the politicians in positions of power still influence the rights of Wisconsin voters to choose their elected officials. We must take steps to end the silencing of Wisconsin voters and ensure our legislative maps reflect the diverse perspectives of all Wisconsinites.”
Emerson said Wisconsin has allowed politicians to draw gerrymandered maps to protect their own interests for too long.
“My colleagues and I are introducing this bill as a constitutional amendment so that it could not be repealed after a shift in legislative control,” Emerson said. “Non-partisan redistricting is vital to our democracy. This legislation will ensure that regardless of which party is in power, the people of Wisconsin will have the right to fair representation.”