Google "coronavirus" or "COVID-19."
The former generates about 5.9 billion hits; the latter roughly 5.65 billion. And a vast majority of those entries aren't feel-good tales during an unprecedented time in history but stories about the risks, dangers and spread of what's become a pandemic.
For those looking for an escape, or who simply have an interest in creative writing, a local organization has launched a program focused on a word desperately needed during the current health crisis: hope.
The Chippewa Valley Writers Guild project, The Hope is the Thing, is a "collaborative writing project committed to finding the hope in the heartache," reads the effort's website (cvwritersguild.org/hope-project).
Each day during the COVID-19 pandemic, CVWG members and other writers are posting "a new piece of writing inspired by glimpses of hope observed in this difficult time."
The project kicked off with a poem about hope by B.J. Hollars, an Eau Claire author and professor. Subject matter for ensuing stories posted on the website reflect on time, auditory experiences, maintaining connections, the grit of humanity and nature, and a twist on a game that's grown popular during a time of social distancing.
"If Marvel's 'Avengers' movies taught us anything, it's that if you want to defeat a 'bad guy' that seems larger than life, then it's going to take a whole lot of 'good guys' working together," Hollars said. "I think, in our own way, everyone's trying to figure out his or her or their super powers. We're all asking ourselves, 'How can we ease someone else's suffering?'
"I don't possess any super powers, but I do know quite a few wildly talented writers."
And that's what inspired the project.
"It seemed like a way to connect from afar," Hollars said. "As every writer and reader knows, words can hit the human heart, no matter the distance."
• • •
The project's title is taken from an Emily Dickinson poem, "Hope is the Thing with Feathers." Submissions play off that line, as current postings are titled "Hope is the Thing We Can't Quarantine," "Hope is the Thing with Red Curls," "Hope is Quiet, Hope is Soft," "Hope is Nearly Nothing," "Hope is the Thing We Find in the Voids," "Hope is Tying a Bear to a Porch Chair" and "Hope is the Birth Plan."
Submissions are limited to 500 words in addition to a 100-word description of the writer. All are welcome to contribute, but a limited number will be posted. One writing is chosen each day, but that number may be doubled soon.
"My hope, of course, is that the writing in and of itself serves a purpose," Hollars said. "The publication is just an added potential benefit."
• • •
On a personal level, Hollars has managed to find some positives during the pandemic.
"I generally try to be a 'glass half full' kind of guy, often to a fault," he said. "But I admit that this is hard. And scary.
"However, all this new time to share with my family has been really special. We eat three meals together, we read books together, we go on family walks together."
An older friend recently told him, "This is how families were 100 years ago."
"I'm glad I get to experience at least a glimpse of that," Hollars said. "I only wish it were under better circumstances."
Hollars often writes nonfiction, making it a challenge right now to expound on subjects other than the coronavirus. He said he feels an obligation to research and write about the pandemic "in the hopes that my words might be of use to someone."
"I found myself doing much the same thing in 2011, when my previous town of Tuscaloosa, Ala., was devastated by an EF-4 tornado," he said. "For a year, I tried to write my way out of that disaster. Writing about COVID-19 feels a lot like that."
The experience of studying the virus and sharing what he's learned has proven empowering, Hollars said.
"So many aspects of our lives feel out of our hands, but in fact, as my research has shown, so much remains within our control too," he said. "We get to decide whether or not we're willing to stay in our homes, wash our hands and practice social distancing. And if we collectively make the right choices, then our community actually wields an enormous among of control.
"In many respects, our fate belongs to us."