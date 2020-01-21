Gov. Tony Evers signed into law Tuesday a bipartisan bill that allows local and state governments to use retirement money of public employees convicted of stealing public funds to pay back damages from their crimes.
Senate Bill 233, now 2020 Wisconsin Act 71, allows a judge to order the Wisconsin Retirement System to withhold up to 25% of an employee’s money for restitution if three conditions are met: the crime for which the restitution is ordered is both theft and misconduct in public office; the crime resulted in a loss to the defendant’s employer that participates in the WRS; and the crime is a felony.
Wisconsin is the 26th state to have this type of law.
The law stems from a resolution passed by the Eau Claire County Board in March 2018 requesting a change in state law to allow some restitution from the state’s retirement system. Supervisors Mark Beckfield and Steve Chilson proposed the resolution to the County Board in response to theft of public money by former county treasurer Larry Lokken and former deputy treasurer Kay Onarheim.
Lokken and Onarheim were convicted in 2016 of stealing $625,758 from the county between 2011 and 2013. Further investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department showed that an additional $762,579 was stolen between 2001 and 2010.
During her plea, Onarheim offered a portion of her Wisconsin Retirement System payments as restitution to the county, but Lokken did not.
The law does not apply retroactively, so Eau Claire County cannot recoup any of Lokken’s retirement money as a result, but Beckfield hopes it deters public employees from stealing taxpayer money in the future.
“You wish it was uncommon that something like this would happen, but it happens more than anyone wants to admit,” Beckfield said. “Let’s stop the next guy from doing it.”