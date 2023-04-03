4F4A8322.jpg

Lowell Prange will continue to occupy his familiar place behind the city administrator’s desk until former Menomonie Police Chief Atkinson takes over on April 16.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

MENOMONIE — Lowell Prange was just shy of his 28th birthday when then-Mayor Chuck Stokke hired him to serve as city administrator. On April 10, “the kid” from Ridgeland will clock in one last time.

As the days wind down, Prange has been introducing his successor to the ins and outs of life as a city administrator. Eric Atkinson, Menomonie’s chief of police since 2012, will take over the position April 16.