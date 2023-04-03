MENOMONIE — Lowell Prange was just shy of his 28th birthday when then-Mayor Chuck Stokke hired him to serve as city administrator. On April 10, “the kid” from Ridgeland will clock in one last time.
As the days wind down, Prange has been introducing his successor to the ins and outs of life as a city administrator. Eric Atkinson, Menomonie’s chief of police since 2012, will take over the position April 16.
More than “just a step”
Prange, A Barron High School graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UW-Eau Claire in 1982 and married fellow Ridgeland native Melissa “Missy” in 1983.
“It wasn’t easy to find a job,” he said. They found work in Turtle Lake, where he bagged powdered milk AMPI and she worked at Hartzell Manufacturing when he got the job as the village administrator. From there, the Pranges moved to Prescott a little over a year later when Lowell became the city’s clerk and treasurer.
After two years in an office overlooking the confluence of the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers, Prange applied for the new city administrator’s job in Menomonie.
“Chuck took a chance on a young kid back in 1988 – and that kid just wouldn’t go away," Prange said. "When I came to town, I took a little bit of a pay cut. I kind of assumed this would just be a step.”
Instead, the couple’s return brought them closer to their family in northern Dunn County, where Prange’s mother worked at Farmers State Bank and his father inspected area dairy plants for the USDA. And with the birth of three daughters, their Menomonie roots became deeper.
Prange is only the second person to be Menomonie’s city administrator, a position that has existed in one way or another for more than 50 years.
Following the sudden death of longtime Mayor William “Bud” Eick in 1967, the city council voted to change the traditional mayor-common council to a mayor-city manager form of government. George Langmack became Menomonie’s first city manager in June 1968, a position he held for 18 years.
In the early 1980s, Langmack was among those who opposed the construction of a new public library to replace the small library located in the Mabel Tainter Memorial building on Main Street. The community was bitterly split on the issue, but the council ultimately voted to commit funds to build the library.
In 1986 the city returned to a mayoral form of government and increased the size of the city council from 7 to 11 members. Postmaster Chuck Stokke was elected mayor, which became a part-time position with a full-time city administrator to oversee the day-to-day operations.
“I very much was tutored under Chuck Stokke,” Prange said. “The community owes him a lot for all the infrastructure and foresight and vision. … Denny [Kropp] came in and he continued it. With the current mayor, I’m trying to keep the other stuff going and Randy’s got visions of the world out there with Winter Wonderland and Wolske Bay [Park].”
During his 35-year tenure, Prange credits the invaluable support of four gatekeepers – Barb Hofer (who also had worked with Langmack), Anita Klamm, Pam Link and Pam Wildner. About his newest administrative assistant, he observed, “We said we’re too old to change: Better go to a new Pam so we don’t mess it up!”
Changes, challenges and doughnut holes
Unlike Hudson and River Falls, which serve as bedroom communities for the Twin Cities, “We’re a little further out yet,” Prange said. “And Eau Claire's got its own mojo going with Chippewa Falls and Altoona ever since the bypass went in.”
The way Prange sees it, Menomonie seems to be in what he calls a doughnut hole when it comes to growth. Twin-home sales have increased in recent years, but it’s often to local residents who are moving out of their single-family homes and selling to someone younger. “I know developers have said they can get a whole lot more for rents west of here and in Eau Claire, but not yet here in Menomonie.”
Among the challenges and opportunities that presented themselves over the past 35 years, Prange pointed to the further development and expansion of the Menomonie Industrial Park on both sides of Interstate 94 on the city’s east side.
“Trying to do new developments, it’s a hard balance,” he said. “You’ve got all these jobs out here, but you’ve got to have places for people to live [and] the facilities and infrastructure to get to these places has always been difficult.”
Prange noted that the Downtown Menomonie program and creation of a Tax Increment District have gone a long way in keeping the business district prosperous, as have the public-private partnerships that have seen the addition of the Menomonie Market Food Co-op, Cobblestone Inn and 503 Broadway.
Tourism has been enhanced with the addition of a room tax. “Chamber [of Commerce] tourism had their best year ever last year,” Prange reported. “I don’t think there was a hotelier who complained about their revenue stream last year.”
One consistent issue over the years: parking.
“We can usually find a place to park about two blocks away, in my opinion,” Prange said. “That’s been frustrating. Parking has always been a moving target, and we’re never going to keep everybody happy.”
A lot has changed since Prange first started as Menomonie’s city administrator. “In the early days, the city’s assessed value was $212 million. “This year the equalized value of the city is $1.5 billion. Hopefully I’ve left the city a little better than where it was; not any worse, anyway!”
Life after City Hall
“The one thing about this position … I really don’t know how I did it when I had three young girls in soccer and dancing and basketball, running around and getting yard mowed and all that … and there were always night meetings,” Prange reflected. “I was a Lions Club member before I moved here, but I realized something’s got to give.”
After a much-anticipated trip to Hawaii, Lowell and Missy will probably spending more time in the “Up North” cabin they bought from former Menomonie Fire Chief Chuck Vind just before the pandemic. But for the time being, they’ll be staying put.
“We’ll see where it goes,” Prange said. “I’m not that old [64]. Both my parents never got to retire – and they died young. Missy and I are looking to do more community things.”
Public Works Director Randy Eide – who Prange calls his “right hand, eyes and ear, and a great friend” – retired at the beginning of the year. “Randy will probably get me doing something volunteering. He’s kind of leading the way, charting the path.”
Barbara Lyon served as editor of The Dunn County News until 2018, and continues to work as a citizen journalist.