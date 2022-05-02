EAU CLAIRE — The Lowes Creek County Park single-track trails will reopen for the season at noon Tuesday.

The park's 13 miles of single-track trails are designed to be multi-use so they appeal to runners, walkers and mountain bikers.

The Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department reminded users to limit their use of the trails when it is raining or has recently rained to avoid damage to the trails.

Pets must be kept on a leash no longer than 8 feet and under the owner's control at all times.

Any questions regarding the trails can be directed to the department at (715) 839-4783 or more information is available at corbatrails.org.