CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Loyal man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl in 2009 and 2010, beginning when she was 12.
Roger J. Hattamer Jr., 38, was charged in Chippewa County Court with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Hattamer will appear in court June 23.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl recently told authorities that Hattamer sexually assaulted her at a home in the town of Lake Holcombe, beginning in early 2009, and continued until July 2010.