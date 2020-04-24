MENOMONIE — A Luck man who crashed his vehicle into a power box in Menomonie on April 9 has been charged with his seventh drunk-driving offense in Dunn County Court.
Steven T. Lowe, 46, was given a $1,000 cash bond on April 13, which he posted the following day. He will return to court May 12.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer arrived at the scene of the crash at 2:40 p.m. April 9, and located Lowe, still sitting in the driver’s seat of the car. Lowe told the officer that he had hit his head but was OK to leave the car.
However, Lowe’s speech was slurred, he gave one-word responses to questions, and the officer determined that Lowe had consumed several beers. Lowe failed field sobriety tests.
Lowe took a preliminary breath test, which showed a .194 blood-alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit.
The criminal complaint notes that Lowe has six prior convictions for drunk driving, most recently from an offense in 2016 in Burnett County; he served six months in jail for that conviction.