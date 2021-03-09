MENOMONIE — A Luck man who crashed his vehicle into a power box in Menomonie in April was ordered Monday to serve three years in prison after being convicted of his seventh drunken driving offense.
Steven T. Lowe, 47, pleaded no contest to seventh-offense drunken driving in Dunn County Court. Along with the prison sentence, Judge James Peterson ordered Lowe to spend three years on extended supervision. Lowe was given credit for five days already served in jail.
Lowe is eligible for the substance abuse treatment program. He also must pay $518 in court costs and fines. His driver's license has been permanently revoked.
According to the criminal complaint:
An officer arrived at the scene of the crash at 2:40 p.m. April 9, 2020, and located Lowe, still sitting in the driver’s seat of the car. Lowe told the officer that he had hit his head but was okay to leave the car.
However, Lowe’s speech was slurred, he gave one-word responses to questions, and the officer determined that Lowe had consumed several beers. Lowe failed field sobriety tests.
Lowe took a preliminary breath test, which showed a .194 blood-alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit. A blood draw later showed a .198 blood-alcohol level.
The criminal complaint notes that Lowe has six prior convictions for drunk driving, most recently from an offense in 2016 in Burnett County. He served six months in jail for that conviction.