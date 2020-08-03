CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The McDonell Area Catholic Schools system announced Monday they intend to open schools to all students on Aug. 31.
MACS also will have a virtual learning option for students "with high-risk health concerns," the announcement states.
“'Brick to Click' means that MACS will begin school in person but will be prepared, if necessary, to transition seamlessly to virtual learning," the announcement states. "MACS’ virtual learning preparation plan includes 1:1 devices for all students K-12, streamlining its virtual learning platforms, and professional development for teachers to improve the overall experience of virtual learning for students and families. Digital learning and citizenship skills for students are also being incorporated into the curriculum."