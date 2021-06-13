CHIPPEWA FALLS — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for child sexual assault.
Damien A. Haupt faces a possible charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County Court. He appeared for a bond hearing Thursday, where he Judge Steve Gibbs released him on a signature bond. He will return to court July 27.
The Eau Claire Police Department was the arresting agency. No police report of the incident was immediately available. Haupt is ordered to not have any contact with the victim or the victim's residence.