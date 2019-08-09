The man accused in the home invasion at an Eau Claire pastor’s residence while armed with a machete Wednesday afternoon faces six felony charges.
Dirk F. Ballard, 3346 Kaycee Drive, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of attempted armed robbery with threat of force, armed burglary, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and bail jumping, and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
A $10,000 cash bail was set for Ballard, who has been ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with the victims.
Ballard returns to court Sept. 30.
According to Eau Claire police and the criminal complaint:
Ballard opened and rifled through the cars in Caleb Schaller’s driveway on Harrison Street just after 3 p.m. Wednesday before opening the front door without knocking, demanded Schaller’s car keys and had a sheathed machete slung over his shoulder.
Schaller is an associate pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Schaller’s two daughters and their friend were also in the residence when Ballard came inside.
Schaller forced Ballard out of the house and onto the porch and yelled for his daughter to call 911.
Schaller and Ballard got into a wrestling match on the front lawn over the machete.
Schaller was able to disarm Ballard.
Ballard then left on foot but continued to threaten Schaller by saying “I’m coming back” and “You better lock your doors.”
Ballard then stole a truck from another residence on Harrison Street, drove to Fall Creek and crashed with a logging truck on East Lincoln Avenue in Fall Creek.
Ballard was free on signature bonds for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in Chippewa and Clark counties.
If convicted of the four felony charges in connection with the home invasion case, Ballard could be sentenced to up to 41 years in prison.