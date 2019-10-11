An Augusta man is accused of recklessly crashing his vehicle in the town of Bridge Creek.
The crash caused severe injuries to his female passenger, who appeared to have been ejected through the sun roof while the vehicle rolled, authorities said.
Jacob R. Yule, 31, E18970 Black Bear Road, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, reckless driving causing great bodily harm and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm, and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Yule, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns.
Yule returns to court Nov. 21.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to a single-vehicle crash at 5:15 a.m. Sunday at Bartig Road and Highway V.
The deputy arrived to find a vehicle with heavy damage in a ravine off the road. The vehicle was upright. Damage covered the vehicle, which was consistent with a rollover-type crash.
The witness who came upon the crash scene was standing next to the woman who was thrown from the vehicle. The driver, Yule, was not at the scene. The woman appeared to have severe injuries to her right leg. She also had a deep cut to the right side of her face.
Before she was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire by helicopter, the woman admitted she had been drinking alcoholic beverages earlier that night.
The daughter of the injured woman also arrived at the crash scene. The daughter said Yule, her mother and others were drinking at Buckhorn Bar on Highway 27. When the bar closed, the mother said she was going to get a ride from Yule.
Authorities found Yule walking near a residence on Bartig Road at 8 a.m. Yule admitted he was involved in a crash and had been drinking alcohol. Yule said he was driving too fast, which caused the vehicle to enter the ditch and roll.
He said he exited the vehicle and could hear his female passenger screaming. Yule said he couldn’t find the woman, walked to a residence on Bartig Road and went inside after breaking a window on the door. He admitted he didn’t know the owner of the home and didn’t have permission to be there.
When asked if he thought he was too impaired to be driving at the time of the crash, Yule said, “I should not have been driving.”
Records show Yule’s driver’s license was suspended on Sept. 17.