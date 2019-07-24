A man is accused of damaging the restroom of an Eau Claire store while spray painting himself.
Devine A. Peebles, 25, of Jeanerette, La., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
A $500 signature bond was set for Peebles, which prohibits him from having contact with Kohl's stores.
Peebles will return to court Sept. 19 for a competency hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent Tuesday to Kohl's, 3711 Gateway Drive, on a report that a man — later identified as Peebles — had spray painted himself in the men's bathroom, causing damage to the vanity.
A second officer had contact with Peebles earlier in the day, and Peebles said something about changing the color of his skin.
Peebles is African-American.
The first police officer found Peebles behind Kohl's. He was covered with white paint on his hair, face, chest and arms.
Peebles said he was preparing for Halloween and wanted to paint his skin white.
Peebles said he did not want treatment at a hospital and was just a kid doing dumb things, and didn't mean to cause anyone a problem.
The bags Peebles was carrying contained four partially used cans of spray paint.
A Kohl's manager showed an officer the bathroom.
There was white spray paint all over the vanity. The manager said Kohl's wanted to pursue criminal charges.
When asked why he used the spray paint, Peebles claimed he did it to make his mother laugh as he was trying to imitate a follower of the Insane Clown Posse, a hip hop duo with painted faces.