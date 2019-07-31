An Eau Claire man is accused of dealing methamphetamine to follow inmates at the Eau Claire County Jail.
One inmate told authorities Anthony A. Baldwin brought the drug into the jail in his rectum.
Baldwin, 30, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and delivering illegal articles to inmates.
Baldwin is scheduled to make his initial jail appearance today.
According to the criminal complaint:
Jailers received information from two inmates on June 10 that methamphetamine was present in two jail blocks and the source of the drug was Baldwin.
On June 11, jailers searched three housing units, strip-searched all the inmates and asked them to provide urine samples for analysis.
No drug contraband was recovered during the search of the housing units.
After the search, two additional inmates provided voluntary statements about Baldwin providing meth to inmates.
One inmate said he got meth from Baldwin and asked someone outside the jail to place money into Baldwin’s account as payment.
A total of nine inmates either tested positive for meth, attempted to tamper with their test or refused to be tested.
Baldwin, who had already been in the jail for eight days, refused to provide a sample for testing. He said he would test positive for meth because he had been “using heavily on the street.”
During interviews with inmates, jailers learned that Baldwin had received phone cards from some inmates in exchange for meth.
Jailers were able to confirm that two inmates had purchased phone cards that were subsequently used by Baldwin.
Baldwin denied any knowledge of the presence of meth in the jail despite his earlier statement that he would test positive for the drug.
Baldwin denied that he distributed meth in the jail. He said he had been passing messages and packets of coffee between the cell blocks.
When he was asked about inmates putting money on his jail accounts and buying phone cards for him, Baldwin said this was simply the kindness of strangers.
Baldwin is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of identity theft in May 2017 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the two charges, Baldwin could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.