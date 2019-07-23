An Eau Claire man is accused of using personal information stolen from two Illinois men to make expensive purchases at Eau Claire stores.
Ramon V. Mitchell, 33, 863 Kari Drive, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of identity theft.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Mitchell, who returns to court Sept. 4.
As conditions of bond, Mitchell cannot have contact with Scheel’s, Menard’s or the two Illinois men.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective was assigned to investigate identity theft cases at Scheel’s and Menard’s stores in Eau Claire.
At 5:30 p.m. June 12, three males and one female entered Scheel’s and immediately applied for a Scheel’s VISA card.
One of the males, later identified as Mitchell, provided an Illinois photo ID with a name different than his.
Mitchell was approved for the card and bought clothing and shoes valued at $305 with the card.
The detective contacted the man whose information Mitchell used to get the VISA card. The man said he did not know Mitchell and didn’t give Mitchell permission to use his identifying information.
The detective then learned that Mitchell went to Eau Claire Menard’s locations to purchase higher priced items using yet another man’s identifying information.
The fake Illinois driver’s license had the other man’s personal information but Mitchell’s photo.
Mitchell got a Menard’s credit card with the other man’s personal information.
On June 18, Mitchell bought $738 in merchandise from Menard’s West, 3210 N. Clairemont Ave.
Twenty minutes later, Mitchell attempted to buy $1,927 in merchandise using the fraudulent credit card at Menard’s East, 3619 S. Hastings Way.
The manager working at the time declined the transaction and Mitchell left the store without the items.
The next day, Mitchell used the fraudulent card to buy $1,097 in merchandise at Menard’s West.
The detective spoke to the second man, who said he didn’t know Mitchell and didn’t give him permission to use his personal information.
If convicted of both charges, Mitchell could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.