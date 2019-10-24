CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Dubuque, Iowa, man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone at a hotel in Chippewa Falls.
Anthony Avila, no age or address given, is facing possible charges of substantial battery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm.
The incident happened at 2:46 a.m. at the Country Inn and Suites. Police were informed a man had been stabbed in the wrist following an argument in a parking lot, and officers needed to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The officers learned both the victim and Avila were from Dubuque.
The officers located Avila and he was taken to jail. The victim was provided medical treatment and was released from an area hospital.