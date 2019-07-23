A town of Seymour man with seven operating while intoxicated convictions faces a third OWI-related charge in less than a year.
Timothy A. Gould, 68, 8700 Burnell Drive, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of eighth-offense operating while intoxicated, five felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $20,000 cash bail was set for Gould, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and not drive any vehicle.
Gould returns to court Tuesday, July 30 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was asked to check a vehicle parked at Associated Bank, 2722 Eddy Ln., at 6 p.m. Saturday.
A caller said a man had backed the car near the front doors to the bank.
The caller said the man was yelling and throwing his arms up in the air. His vehicle appeared to have fresh damage.
The officer arrived to find the man, later identified as Gould, walking around frantically.
The front of Gould's vehicle had fresh damage. A front tire was flat and it appeared the vehicle had been operating on the rim.
Golf clubs and other property were scattered about the parking lot in a 20-foot radius.
Gould's mouth appeared dry and cracked and his pupils were constricted.
Gould was clammy and pale and sweating profusely.
The officer believed Gould was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Gould was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was uncooperative with staff.
Police learned Gould's car was involved in a crash in the roundabout on Black Avenue.
A front grill and portion of a front bumper at the crash scene matched Gould's vehicle.
Police also learned Gould did not have a valid driver's license.
Gould was free on cash or signature bonds for several pending criminal cases in Eau Claire County.
According to the criminal complaint in the last case:
An Eau Claire police officer responded to Subway, 2413 Eddy Ln., at 1:28 p.m. July 4 on a report of a traffic crash.
Employees said Gould had been in the restaurant, left and crashed his vehicle into another vehicle.
An officer noticed Gould was unsteady on his feet. He appeared to understand he was involved in a crash but was unable to remain focused on the officer’s questions and give appropriate responses.
Officers noted Gould was unable to follow directions to complete standardized field sobriety tests.
Gould was taken into custody.
He did not have a valid driver’s license.
Gould was charged last fall with felony counts of eighth-offense operating while intoxicated and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint in that case:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy responded at 3:06 a.m. Oct. 3 to North 150th Avenue and Highway Q in the town of Ludington to assist a vehicle that was in the ditch.
Gould, the driver, told the deputy he was coming from the Kwik Trip on Black Avenue in Eau Claire when he missed a turn.
When asked how he got into the ditch, Gould said it was raining hard and his stomach was bothering him.
Gould showed forms of impairment during field sobriety tests.
A breath test showed no signs of alcohol use.
Deputies suspected Gould was under the influence of some type of drug and arrested him.
A sample of his blood was taken at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Gould was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in March 1994 and April 1996 in Chippewa County, and in October 1997, August 2000, twice in May 2006, and in June 2011 in Eau Claire County.