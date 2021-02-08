CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A 42-year-old was arrested for his fifth drunken-driving offense in Chippewa County.
Anthony D. Perry, no address listed, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Judge Steve Gibbs released him on a signature bond. Perry will return to court March 23.
The Sheriff's Office was the arresting agency; no police report was immediately available Monday.
Online court records show Perry was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in 2011 in Buffalo County Court when he was living in Mondovi. He was ordered to serve a 90-day jail sentence for that conviction.