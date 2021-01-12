EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was arrested Tuesday by the FBI in Eau Claire for his involvement in last week's riot of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Kevin D. Loftus, 52, has been charged in federal court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Loftus made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon before Judge Robin Meriweather.
According to the criminal complaint:
Media coverage and photographs posted to social media from the Jan. 6 riots showed a man wearing a brown coat, a hat, glasses, and a backpack.
The man was carrying an American flag in his hand. His photo was posted on Facebook, attributed to his name, with some of his commentary.
Loftus' statements on Facebook included "One of 700 inside," "That's right folks, some of us are in it to win it," "Girl was killed inside too," and "I am wanted by the FBI for illegal entry."
The last comment was made along with a link from nypost.com showing a release of photos of suspects from the Capitol siege.
"I'm second from the end, bottom row," Loftus said on Facebook concerning the photos.
FBI agents on Friday interviewed a witness who identified the man in the photo as Loftus. The witness went to school with Loftus. The witness was 100% sure the man in the photo is Loftus.
Loftus was also identified as the man in the Facebook photo by comparing it to his Wisconsin driver's license photo.
The FBI interviewed Loftus Saturday in Eau Claire.
Loftus admitted to walking inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. He also admitted to walking on what he thought was the top floor of the Capitol, where he took several photos.