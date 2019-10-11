CHIPPEWA FALLS — A man wanted by the FBI was arrested in Lake Hallie after he used counterfeit $100 bills at a store.
Antonyo E. Lundy, 23, was charged in Chippewa County Court with uttering a forgery and two counts of obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, a worker at GameStop, 3038 Commercial Blvd., told police that Lundy purchased an X-Box and multiple games and cards on Sept. 30, totaling $710. Lundy paid with eight $100 bills.
After Lundy left the store, the worker realized that most of the bills had identical serial numbers and the money was counterfeit.
The worker called police the next day, saying Lundy was back. When an officer arrived, Lundy was still there, sitting in a car. The officer arrested Lundy and took him to the Chippewa County Jail. Lundy gave a false name, and he refused to participate in allowing his fingerprints to be taken.
Eventually, jailers were able to collect his fingerprints and the information was sent to the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division. That agency informed the jail the suspect's name is Lundy, and that there was a warrant for his arrest.