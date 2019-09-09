Believing that he was being chased, a man with a history of methamphetamine use broke into an Eau Claire couple’s home in Friday’s early morning hours to call 911.
Leander J. Gregg, 32, 1622 Mappa St., faces a felony bail jumping charge, two counts of trespassing, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct for actions he claims were done to seek help from a pursuit that police believe was a hallucination caused by drug use.
Gregg was previously convicted in July 2018 for meth possession and is currently on probation for disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ordered a signature bond for Gregg during his initial appearance on Monday on his newest case.
According to the criminal complaint, Gregg entered a home on the 1900 block of Eighth Street early Friday and called 911, but quickly hung up. Per procedure, the 911 operator then called the phone number back, which woke the couple who live in the house. The female resident told the operator that the couple were alone in the house and they were fine.
After hanging up the phone, the woman heard a stranger’s voice say he had called 911.
She saw the unknown man in her house and yelled at him to get out. He explained that he was being chased and needed to use their phone to call help because he had lost his cellphone’s battery. The man then fled on foot and the couple called 911 to report the intruder.
Police then found Gregg on the porch of a house on the 600 block of Vine Street. He had kicked in a door to the house because he believed he was still being chased and needed to elude his pursuers. There was a large dent in the door, and its frame and lock were both broken.
Gregg did admit to police that he had entered the Eighth Street house to call 911. While officers interviewed him, they noticed that Gregg was sweating profusely, unable to sit still and spoke fast and loud — symptoms of drug use.
The officers also said they had not received any reports of any strange activity — such as two men in pursuit of someone — in the vicinity, except for Gregg’s odd behavior. The criminal complaint states that police believe Gregg’s actions were the result of hallucinations brought on by meth use.
Residents of the Eighth Street home later did find a cellphone battery in their house that didn’t belong to them and could be Gregg’s.