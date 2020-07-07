BLACK RIVER FALLS — A La Crosse man recently was charged with a 2010 sexual assault as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday.
The charges came after testing of a victim’s sexual assault kit, collected July 16, 2010, at Black River Memorial Hospital. The evidence gathered was tested in 2018 as part of a state initiative to clear a backlog of rape kits held as evidence.
Hank W. Elmore, 36, was charged June 19 with an alleged sexual assault by use of force in the case. Elmore’s initial appearance was Monday.
“The review of previously uncharged cases as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has resulted in justice for survivors and improved public safety,” Kaul said in a news release. “By strengthening Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault, we’re strengthening communities.”
The criminal complaint alleges the defendant had sexual intercourse with the victim at a residence in Merrillan without her consent and by use of force in July 2010. The victim alleges that Elmore threatened her and choked her until she couldn’t breathe during the assault.
The woman’s kit was tested in 2018 as part of the Wisconsin SAKI project, and DNA in the kit matched to Elmore, who has prior convictions for sexual assault, the Department of Justice release states.
The investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at DOJ.
The case is being prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorney General Noel Lawrence and Assistant District Attorney Emily Hynek of the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.