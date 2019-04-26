A former salesman for an Eau Claire business has been convicted of embezzling more than $38,000 from the business over a two-year period.
Following a weeklong trial, Martin J. Munson, 52, of Baldwin was found guilty by an Eau Claire County jury Friday of two felony counts of theft in a business setting.
Judge Jon Theisen will sentence Munson on May 30.
Munson could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
The president of Ronco Engineering Sales, which has a regional office at 2445 Morningside Drive, reported to Eau Claire police that he suspected Munson — a Ronco salesman — of embezzling thousands of dollars from the business.
The president described Munson’s job as the acquisition of purchase orders for hydraulic equipment or hose fittings produced by Ronco.
The president said it was routine for businesses to buy too much product from Ronco, so there was a credit procedure for businesses to get money back for any returned product.
Each salesman informed Ronco as to how much any particular business should be credited for returned product.
After a Hudson bank contacted Ronco officials, it was determined that Munson was having the credit for one of his clients issued to his personal bank account instead of to the business.
During their investigation, police concluded that during 2012, Munson’s personal bank account had received credits from Ronco totaling $23,511 over the course of 23 separate transactions.
The credit memos documenting these transactions indicated the credits were destined for one of his client’s locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. But those credits were never received by the client.
During 2013, Munson’s personal bank account received credits from Ronco totaling $14,850 over the course of 16 separate transactions from the same client.
While examining Munson’s bank records, police found multiple debits totaling more than $15,000 to casinos, including ATM and point-of-sale transactions.
Ronco officials met with Munson, who tried to make excuses for the thefts.
Munson admitted having money problems, but would not admit to willful action resulting in the transfer of Ronco money into his own account.
Munson was fired.