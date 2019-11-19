RUSK COUNTY — A 28-year-old Bruce man died Tuesday morning as a result of a head-on crash on Highway 8.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 64-year-old Chetek woman was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Rice Lake. She is expected to recover.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 7:50 a.m. near Weyerhaeuser. Slick road conditions and a light drizzle likely contributed to the crash.
According to the State Patrol, the man was driving westbound in a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe on an incline and lost control, eventually going into the eastbound traffic lane and striking the woman driving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup.
The road was cleared at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday.