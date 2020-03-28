WHITEHALL — An 86-year-old man died in a brush fire Friday in the town of Hale, in Trempealeau County.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at about 1:18 p.m. Friday at N40022 Gavel Road. The victim had started the brush fire, but his clothes started on fire.
"Fire spread to the barn, starting the barn on fire as well," a press release states.
The man was flown to Regents Hospital in St. Paul, but he died there at 11:30 p.m. His name is not being released at this time.
The fire remains under investigation.